$71.76 Million in Sales Expected for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will post sales of $71.76 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.22 million and the lowest is $68.30 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance reported sales of $68.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $290.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $283.00 million to $298.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $294.50 million, with estimates ranging from $279.20 million to $309.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 75.66%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 29,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $483,462.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,496,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,213,000 after acquiring an additional 512,404 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,833,000 after purchasing an additional 119,623 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,784,000 after purchasing an additional 137,514 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,982,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,626,000 after purchasing an additional 124,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,653,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

ARI stock opened at $15.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.50. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $8.32 and a 52 week high of $16.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

