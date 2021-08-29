71,719 Shares in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. 43.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Todd Crockett sold 3,620,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $221,202,346.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Mironov sold 251,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $15,777,149.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,278,883 shares of company stock worth $1,409,577,172 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $63.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.94. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.83 and a 12 month high of $67.63. The company has a market cap of $24.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 274.74, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZI has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

