$721.22 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to post $721.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $722.20 million. MKS Instruments reported sales of $589.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 22.64%.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $150.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.79. MKS Instruments has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

