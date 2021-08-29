$725.58 Million in Sales Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will post $725.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $725.10 million and the highest is $726.06 million. Nu Skin Enterprises reported sales of $703.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.60.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.36. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,565,496.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $352,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,505. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 36.9% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 67,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 245,744.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,117 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 57.3% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

