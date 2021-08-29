$74.86 Million in Sales Expected for American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) will report $74.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.50 million. American Public Education posted sales of $79.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full-year sales of $357.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $323.40 million to $395.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $484.03 million, with estimates ranging from $342.90 million to $640.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Public Education.

Get American Public Education alerts:

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist decreased their price target on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

APEI opened at $26.54 on Friday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.14 million, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.14.

In other news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American Public Education by 1.2% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 5.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 4.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 34.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Public Education (APEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.