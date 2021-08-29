74,505 Shares in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 74,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of USA Compression Partners at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 3.2% in the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 26,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at $448,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 200.0% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 78.8% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 13,830 shares in the last quarter. 23.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of USA Compression Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

USAC stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $17.23.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.91%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is presently -954.55%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

