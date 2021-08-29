7,512 Shares in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Acquired by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 77,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.2% in the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.93. The stock had a trading volume of 7,038,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,136,577. The company has a market capitalization of $455.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

