7,706 Shares in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

NYSE VAC opened at $154.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 2.58. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

