$781.59 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $781.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $777.40 million and the highest is $787.38 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $551.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.43.

In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 2,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $279,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $237,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,907 shares of company stock worth $1,254,122. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,568,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth $1,868,000. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 380,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 31,547 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMN opened at $109.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $111.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.71.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

