$797.05 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) will post $797.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $797.46 million and the lowest is $796.60 million. H.B. Fuller posted sales of $691.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.18 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $827.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $323,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FUL opened at $68.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $43.91 and a twelve month high of $70.58. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

