84,881 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Bought by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 84,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Leidos as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Leidos by 118.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LDOS traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $98.21. The company had a trading volume of 470,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 834,013. The firm has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.34.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Leidos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In other Leidos news, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,076.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

