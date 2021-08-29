862,586 Shares in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 862,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,242,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up 15.0% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned 3.83% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 29,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

MDYV opened at $69.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.40. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $71.45.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.