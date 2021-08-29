$864.43 Million in Sales Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to post sales of $864.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $869.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $861.20 million. Trip.com Group reported sales of $448.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.09 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.39 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trip.com Group.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research firms have commented on TCOM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.07.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $28.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.27. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $23.61 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 33.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 470,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 117,274 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 220,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 173,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.