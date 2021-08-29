$870.23 Million in Sales Expected for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) This Quarter

Analysts expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $870.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $839.50 million to $895.74 million. Trimble posted sales of $792.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year sales of $3.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trimble.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

In related news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.28, for a total transaction of $322,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,089,348 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,258,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $430,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,144 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trimble by 247.4% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,237,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $262,269,000 after buying an additional 2,305,873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Trimble by 72.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,861,205 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $397,792,000 after buying an additional 2,048,753 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Trimble by 28,838.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,766,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $144,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,038 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,186,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $95.71 on Friday. Trimble has a one year low of $46.78 and a one year high of $96.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

