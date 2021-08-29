8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 69.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 373,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,491 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 0.34% of 8X8 worth $10,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EGHT. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 91.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 590,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,160,000 after buying an additional 282,100 shares during the last quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 66.4% during the first quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 665,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 265,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 8X8 during the first quarter worth about $8,568,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 69.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 377,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGHT traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.50. 1,708,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,921. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. 8×8, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $39.17.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $148.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.07 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 80.05% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EGHT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 8X8 in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.23.

In related news, CEO David Sipes acquired 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,174,546.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Bryan R. Martin sold 4,533 shares of 8X8 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $125,881.41. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 26,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,436.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,109 shares of company stock worth $1,837,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

