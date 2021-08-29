8X8 PROTOCOL Achieves Market Cap of $1.29 Million (EXE)

8X8 PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:EXE) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, 8X8 PROTOCOL has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. 8X8 PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $741,046.00 worth of 8X8 PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8X8 PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get 8X8 PROTOCOL alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000181 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000110 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000477 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001417 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001115 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL Coin Profile

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 27th, 2014. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 310,000,000 coins. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official website is 8x8protocol.io. 8X8 PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @8x8PROTOCOL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for 8X8 PROTOCOL is medium.com/8×8-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Execoin's main talking point is its ASIC and Multi-pool mining resistance using its progressive-n algorithm. With the arrival of scrypt mining rigs and the potential monopolisation of Scrypt mining as happened with Bitcoin and SHA-256 coins. Execoin is planning to sidestep this issue. Total coins will be 84 million with a block time of 45 seconds – and a block reward reduction of every 840000 blocks. No premine means this is a serious contender with innovative features – not just another clone. “

Buying and Selling 8X8 PROTOCOL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8X8 PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8X8 PROTOCOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 8X8 PROTOCOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8X8 PROTOCOL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.