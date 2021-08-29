$9.89 Million in Sales Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) will announce $9.89 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.00 million and the highest is $15.00 million. IDEAYA Biosciences reported sales of $8.97 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year sales of $40.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.00 million to $66.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $37.98 million, with estimates ranging from $29.08 million to $50.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.26). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 13.85% and a negative net margin of 84.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEAYA Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $264,270.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,641.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock worth $604,334 over the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 4,903.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 334,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 138,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 8,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDYA opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a market cap of $880.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.93. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc engages in the research and development of oncology-focused precision medicine. The firm focuses on the targeted therapeutics for patients selected using molecular diagnostics. Its product candidate, IDE196, is a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

