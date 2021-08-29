9,122 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Acquired by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EL. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,308,000 after acquiring an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 63,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.45, for a total value of $20,163,154.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 204,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,063,282.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,948 shares of company stock valued at $163,492,967 in the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EL opened at $340.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.23 and a 1-year high of $341.79. The firm has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.83.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.35.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacturing of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda, and Too Faced. Its channels primarily consist of department stores, specialty multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

