92,309 Shares in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,003,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of The Clorox as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 4.5% in the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.6% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in The Clorox by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLX stock opened at $164.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.22. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $159.32 and a 12-month high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This is a positive change from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

