9,692 Shares in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Purchased by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,237,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,388,000 after acquiring an additional 194,568 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,355,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,271,000 after purchasing an additional 95,364 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after purchasing an additional 676,212 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,065,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,892,000. 77.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.18. 477,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,264. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.68 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.76.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

