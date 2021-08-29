97,200 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Bought by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 97,200 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,267,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.07% of Vulcan Materials as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $47,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $187.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.67. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $119.28 and a 52-week high of $194.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

