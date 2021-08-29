A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,478 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,479,000 after purchasing an additional 38,317 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,321,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,303,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,112,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,192,000 after purchasing an additional 20,354 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 13.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,089,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,695,000 after purchasing an additional 130,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Shares of AOS stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.38. 440,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,242. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $73.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 24.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

