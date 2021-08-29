AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 482.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,923 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,503 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AAON were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $34,839.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $195,435.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAON opened at $68.72 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.85 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.53.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. DA Davidson raised shares of AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

