Abbot Financial Management Inc. Acquires 720 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $6.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.41. The company had a trading volume of 33,998,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,538,148. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $142.09 and a 12-month high of $234.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

