Abbot Financial Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Abbot Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after acquiring an additional 645,177 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,561,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $786,804,000 after acquiring an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after acquiring an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWM traded up $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $226.41. 33,998,457 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,538,148. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.09 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.44.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

