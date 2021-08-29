Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $17,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 14,500 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,812,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,910,308. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.59. 4,094,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,791. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $100.34 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $119.97. The company has a market capitalization of $220.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.