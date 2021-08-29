Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stake Lessened by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 93,013 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,074,306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $16,067,466,000 after buying an additional 647,496 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,559,742 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,538,418,000 after acquiring an additional 968,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,328,989 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,275,107,000 after purchasing an additional 641,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,982,737 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,104,280,000 after purchasing an additional 341,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,608,777 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,589,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

ABT stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $124.59. The stock had a trading volume of 4,094,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,791. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $220.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,926 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total transaction of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,100 shares of company stock worth $5,910,308 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.