AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 3.5% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,759,766. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.40. The company has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

