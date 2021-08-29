AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,785 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up 2.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $29,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 13.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $777,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.58. 4,279,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $121.40.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.69.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

