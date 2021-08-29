Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABST. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. raised its position in Absolute Software by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 4,958,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,722,000 after buying an additional 93,885 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Absolute Software by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,846,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,513 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,296,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,772,000 after purchasing an additional 565,894 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Absolute Software by 16.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,126,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,308,000 after buying an additional 156,875 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Absolute Software by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 909,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after buying an additional 203,945 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABST opened at $11.84 on Friday. Absolute Software has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $586.91 million, a P/E ratio of 148.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0626 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

