Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Short Interest Up 68.4% in August

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the July 29th total of 227,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABST. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Absolute Software by 458.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Absolute Software by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Absolute Software by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Absolute Software in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABST shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities downgraded Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

ABST opened at $11.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm has a market cap of $586.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.81%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

