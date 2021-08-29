Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Trimmed by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,055,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 55,083 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.17% of Accenture worth $311,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,598,960.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $335.66. 1,126,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $314.13. The firm has a market cap of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $335.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

