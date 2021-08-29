Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,080,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 84,509 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 4.6% of Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Jensen Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Accenture worth $613,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 12.4% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Accenture by 8.1% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 103,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Accenture by 8.3% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 616,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,124 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Accenture by 9.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,619,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $447,424,000 after purchasing an additional 141,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Accenture by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 46,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.66. 1,126,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,482. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.13. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $335.91.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $302.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.57.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.