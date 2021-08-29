AceD Trading Up 36.3% This Week (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. AceD has a market capitalization of $296,527.87 and approximately $41,883.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AceD has traded 36.3% higher against the US dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 331% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.