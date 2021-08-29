ACoconut Market Capitalization Reaches $772,993.15 (AC)

ACoconut (CURRENCY:AC) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. One ACoconut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000595 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ACoconut has a market capitalization of $772,993.15 and $89,586.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055070 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut Coin Profile

AC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ACoconut is acbtc.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

Buying and Selling ACoconut

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the exchanges listed above.

