Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,179 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,590,000 after buying an additional 106,951 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $79,784,000 after buying an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 350,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,807,000 after buying an additional 84,253 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AYI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Acuity Brands in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Acuity Brands from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

NYSE:AYI opened at $188.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.53. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.90 and a 52 week high of $194.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.68. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $899.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, tunnel, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.