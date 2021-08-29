Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 48.1% from the July 29th total of 5,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,375 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 226.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Adams Resources & Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,064 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Adams Resources & Energy by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,783 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Adams Resources & Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of AE traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,655. Adams Resources & Energy has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $37.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $130.27 million, a PE ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

