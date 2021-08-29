AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered AdaptHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 275.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 753,155 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 746,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,456,000 after purchasing an additional 567,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $23.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth has a 12 month low of $19.17 and a 12 month high of $41.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

