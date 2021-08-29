Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce $1.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.25 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $11.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.

A number of analysts have commented on ADAP shares. Barclays started coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $159,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 113.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 37,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,737 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $803.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.93.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

