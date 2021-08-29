Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will announce $1.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $1.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $6.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $9.25 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $11.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Adaptimmune Therapeutics.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The company had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADAP. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $159,000. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 113.7% in the first quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 37,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 26,013 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,467,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,737 shares during the period. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $803.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.96. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $10.93.
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.
Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.