adbank Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, adbank has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $2.12 million and $57,852.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About adbank

adbank is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for adbank is adbank.network . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

