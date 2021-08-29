Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) Short Interest Down 60.1% in August

Adbri Limited (OTCMKTS:ADBCF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the July 29th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 69.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adbri to a “hold” rating and set a $3.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:ADBCF opened at $2.73 on Friday. Adbri has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.58.

Adbri Limited manufactures, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand; concrete bricks and blocks, pavers, retaining wall blocks; and industrial minerals comprising stockfield minerals and fillers, silica, and quick and hydrated lime.

