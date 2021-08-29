adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the July 29th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADDYY opened at $179.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10. adidas has a one year low of $147.88 and a one year high of $199.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.00.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. adidas had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 7.56%. On average, research analysts expect that adidas will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale raised adidas from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in adidas by 90.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

