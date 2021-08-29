Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,875 shares during the quarter. Landcadia Holdings III accounts for approximately 1.8% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.19% of Landcadia Holdings III worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LCY opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.29. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.65.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

