Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 42,381 shares during the period. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions makes up 1.7% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 152.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $15.79 on Friday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, CEO Paul Black sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $2,119,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,600 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,288. 1.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MDRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

