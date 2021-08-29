Adirondack Research & Management Inc. Sells 152,714 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS)

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,714 shares during the quarter. Williams Industrial Services Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Adirondack Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. owned 0.80% of Williams Industrial Services Group worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WLMS. Wynnefield Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,105,000. Minerva Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,117,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. bought a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLMS opened at $5.12 on Friday. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.69 million, a P/E ratio of 128.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $91.57 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus bought 46,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.03 per share, for a total transaction of $188,201.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 247,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,361.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Mills purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $202,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 352,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,264.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Williams Industrial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

About Williams Industrial Services Group

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

