ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 60.9% in August

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 60.9% from the July 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:ADMT opened at $0.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.18.

Get ADM Tronics Unlimited alerts:

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of environmentally safe chemical products for industrial use; non-toxic composite fabricating resin; non-invasive, electronic therapy technology, electronic development and production and topical, dermatological products. It operates through the following business segments: Chemical, Electronic, and Engineering.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADM Tronics Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.