Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Increased by Gs Investments Inc.

Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,064 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,472 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 5.6% of Gs Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gs Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 388.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,410 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price target (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $607.84.

Adobe stock opened at $658.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $615.40. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $662.61. The company has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.00, for a total value of $2,196,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,455 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

