ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.85 Million

Brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post $149.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.00 million and the lowest is $149.70 million. ADTRAN reported sales of $133.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year sales of $564.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $559.20 million to $570.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $634.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.30 million to $650.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ADTRAN.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 3.29%.

ADTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of ADTRAN from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen upgraded ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.17 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

ADTRAN stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.65. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $9.66 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 68.25 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in ADTRAN by 123.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,158,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,674,000 after buying an additional 1,742,872 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter worth $14,800,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,222,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after purchasing an additional 508,871 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in ADTRAN by 28.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,399,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 306,736 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 4.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,310,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after buying an additional 197,659 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADTRAN (ADTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.