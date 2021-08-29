Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) Head to Head Analysis

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.6% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Advanced Energy Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.5% of Crown ElectroKinetics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Crown ElectroKinetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Energy Industries $1.42 billion 2.47 $134.68 million $4.99 18.25 Crown ElectroKinetics $100,000.00 469.25 -$40.76 million ($2.92) -1.07

Advanced Energy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Crown ElectroKinetics. Crown ElectroKinetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Energy Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Energy Industries and Crown ElectroKinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Energy Industries 10.96% 25.03% 12.23% Crown ElectroKinetics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Advanced Energy Industries and Crown ElectroKinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Energy Industries 0 3 6 0 2.67 Crown ElectroKinetics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Advanced Energy Industries currently has a consensus price target of $114.63, indicating a potential upside of 25.84%. Crown ElectroKinetics has a consensus price target of $10.25, indicating a potential upside of 228.53%. Given Crown ElectroKinetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Crown ElectroKinetics is more favorable than Advanced Energy Industries.

Summary

Advanced Energy Industries beats Crown ElectroKinetics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing. The company was founded by Douglas S. Schatz in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Corvallis, Oregon.

