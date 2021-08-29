Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,516 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,416,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $221,632,000 after buying an additional 78,938 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 19.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,546.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,211 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 35,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.48.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $111.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $122.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total transaction of $218,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 510,208 shares of company stock worth $48,494,887 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

